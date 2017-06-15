Roza Aftar held in Raj Bhavan

Bhopal : Roza Aftar was held in Raj Bhavan by Governor Omprakash Kohli on the occasion of Ramjan. Governor Kohli on the occasion extended greetings to Muslims.

Chairman of Waqf Board Shaukat Mohammed Khan, City Quazi Saiyyad Ashfaq Ali Nadvi, DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla, chief information commissioner KD Khan, international Shayar Manjar Bhopali, vice-chancellors of universities, different religious heads, officers of administration and police, political parties leaders, journalists, eminent persons and people observing Roza particiapted in the Aftar party. Principal Secretary to Governor Dr. M. Mohanrao and senior officers of Raj Bhavan were present there. City Quazi Janab Ashfaq Ali Nadvi administered Namaz.