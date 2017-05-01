Royal Enfield sales up 25 pc in April

Agencies, New Delhi

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield today said it has posted its highest-ever sales of 60,142 units in combined domestic wholesale and exports in April 2017 as compared to same month last year, registering a growth of 25 per cent.

The company had sold 47,037 units in the month under review last year, the Royal Enfield’s parent company Eicher Motors said in a statement.

The export stood at 1,578 units against 1,160 units over the corresponding month last fiscal, recording a growth of 36 per cent.

The company has opened its second direct distribution subsidiary outside India, in Brazil, the fourth biggest two wheeler market in the world.