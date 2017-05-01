Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
9:59 am - Tuesday May 2, 2017

Royal Enfield sales up 25 pc in April

May 1, 2017 2:59 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield today said it has posted its highest-ever sales of 60,142 units in combined domestic wholesale and exports in April 2017 as compared to same month last year, registering a growth of 25 per cent.

The company had sold 47,037 units in the month under review last year, the Royal Enfield’s parent company Eicher Motors said in a statement.

The export stood at 1,578 units against 1,160 units over the corresponding month last fiscal, recording a growth of 36 per cent.
The company has opened its second direct distribution subsidiary outside India, in Brazil, the fourth biggest two wheeler market in the world.

Posted in: Business

You might like:

At least 27 hurt in turbulent Aeroflot Moscow-Bangkok flight At least 27 hurt in turbulent Aeroflot Moscow-Bangkok flight
Royal Enfield sales up 25 pc in April Royal Enfield sales up 25 pc in April
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s house ransacked Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s house ransacked
‘Baahubali 2’ Hindi version beats record of ‘Sultaan’, ‘Dangal’ ‘Baahubali 2’ Hindi version beats record of ‘Sultaan’, ‘Dangal’