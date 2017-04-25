Role of space science important in empowerment of panchayat raj

Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh is among those states which are leading in usage of space technology. The Space Department (ISRO) has established its Remote Sensing Application Centre (RSAC).

The Centre has done a commendable job in collection of information about natural resources of the state. Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of Department of Space Science, Government of India Dr. A.S Kiran Kumar said this at a state convention on “Promotion of Resources and Application based on Space Technology in Governance and Development.”

Dr. Kiran Kumar said that Geospatial Technology, ‘Navik’ Satellites and GPS Technique is being used for empowerment of Panchayat Raj System in Madhya Pradesh. The role of space based sources in empowerment of Panchayat Raj System is obvious. He said that India is the first country to have established its craft successfully in Mars orbit at first.

ISRO has made its contribution in reaching out the benefits of various applications of space science to the society in the last few years and also in the direction of makng space technology self-reliant. Dr. Kiran Kumar said that remote sensing and ‘Navik’ satellites have played a major role in mapping natural resources.

Discussing the “SIS-DP” project of the Department of Space, he said the space science has made laudable contribution in controlling natural calamities and in the country’s social upliftment. He also discussed the categorization of physical assets through Bhuvan Panchayat mobile app.