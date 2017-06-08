Rohan Bopanna and Dabrowski enter finals

Agencies, Paris

The doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski entered the mixed doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament here today.

In the tournament Seventh Seeded Bopanna and his Canadian partner Dabrowski defeated third seeded Édouard Roger-Vasselin of France and Andrea Hlavackova of Czech Republic 7-5 6-3 in the semi-finals and made it to the final of the French Open for the first time.

Bopanna and Dabrowski won the match in one hour and four minutes. The winner added five aces to the match and broke the opposition three times. Bopanna has reached the final of the Grand Slam Tournament for the second time.

He has made a place in the Grand Slam Tournament final after a long gap of seven years. He had earlier reached the men’s doubles final of the US Open in 2010. Bopanna also reached the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year.