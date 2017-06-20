RN Kovind is NDA’s Presidential candidate

Agencies, New Delhi

Seventy two-year-old Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit leader from Kanpur and current Bihar Governor, is the NDA Government’s pick for the top post of President.

His name was decided at the party’s Parliamentary Board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today, called to discuss the names for the election.

Mr Kovind was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh for two terms from 1994-2000 and 2000-2006. Born on October 1, 1945 at Derapur in Kanpur Dehat district, the low-profile Presidential candidate is an advocate by profession and used to practice in Delhi.

A former President of the BJP Dalit Morcha (1998-2002) and President of the All-India Koli Samaj, he has been national spokesperson of the party before being appointed Governor of Bihar on August 8, 2015. Mr Kovind has been a Central Government advocate in Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979 and Central Government Standing Counsel in Supreme Court from 1980 to 1993.

He has been member on various Parliamentary Committees, including Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes and Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

He has served as Member of Board of Management of Dr B R Ambedkar University, Lucknow as well as member of Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. Mr Kovind represented India in United Nations and addressed United Nations General Assembly in October, 2002.