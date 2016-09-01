RJio to launch services on September 5

Agencies, Mumbai

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani today announced the launch of R Jio service from September 5, at the company’s 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

The company will provide all users free access to voice and data as a welcome offer for three months.

After December, Jio customers will get all domestic voice calls, including roaming for free.

Last year, Ambani had said that the services would be priced between Rs 300 and Rs 500.

In AGM today Mr Ambani said data plans start from Rs. 149 per month (0.3GB data) to Rs. 4,999 per month (75GB).

We have provided the lowest 4G rates in the world, he claimed.

There is also a Rs 19 pack which gives 0. 1GB.

There is unlimited 4G access at night on a these plans. A special student plan gives 25 per cent more data. The company is offering offer a slew of services including streaming music, high-definition video streaming and digital money payments. Content worth Rs.

15,000 is being given free till December 2017.

Reliance has made a tie up with around 20 smartphone brands including Samsung, Micromax and LG to bundle Jio SIM cards with them with free voice and data for three months.