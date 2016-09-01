Rita Ora To Sing For Pope Francis: Why She’s So Chill About The Huge Gig

So gorgeous! Rita Ora stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon Aug. 30, and the British beauty sure had plenty to talk about. Not only is she the host of the ‘America’s Next Top Model’ reboot, she’s getting ready to sing for the Pope! Rita Ora has the performance of a lifetime coming up! She shared her big news during a trip to The Tonight Show, where Jimmy Fallon, 41, asked her about her next big gig, and it turns out it’s going to be singing for Pope Francis, 79!

“I’m going to the vatican, I leave tomorrow! I’m more of a spiritual person, so the Vatican I figured out is actually a big deal,” she joked, being totally chill about the amazing honor. “I looked at the guest list and I saw P.O.P.E….Pope?!”

She sweetly exclaimed as if she was just learning about him for the first time! She noted that she’s singing Greensleeves, breaking into the song with ‘What child is this who laid to rest,’ before laughing that she didn’t know the rest of the words to the hymn. Rita mentioned she’s heading there, “To celebrate Mother Teresa who has now become a saint. I’m going to do a whole ‘What’s up pope’ thing,” before Jimmy advised her to google more proper things to say to the Pontiff.