Rio Olympics : Sindhu enters quarter-final

Agencies, Rio de Janeiro

India’s PV Sindhu cruised into the quarter-finals beating Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in the women’s badminton singles event at the Olympics games here today.

Sindhu outclassed her opponent by winning 21-13, 21-15 in straight games, finishing the game in just 40 minute.

The Indian player will next take on world No 2 Wang Yihan of China for a place in the last four.

In the first game Sindhu, took an early lead though Tai did try to fought back back and came back to draw level, but the Indian player gained lead at the break.

Tai depended on her deceptive game to reduce the margin to 10-12 but she was equally erratic with her placements sometimes, while Sindhu showed better presence of mind and won the first game.

In the second game too Tai came back strongly and played some smashes down the line leveling the score 6-6 after Sindhu dropped her serve.

Tai committed unforced errors giving Sindhu lead 11-6.

The Chinese Taipei tried her best to win the second game, but the Indian player proved superior to her and outplayed Tai and ended the second game on a winning note.

Earlier, K Srikanth also reached the quarter-finals of the men’s singles after beating world No 5 Jan Jorgensen of Denmark in straight games.