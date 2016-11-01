Rijiju does not rule out “anything” but flays politicisation of Madhya Pradesh encounter

Agencies, New Delhi

Amid high-profile controversy pertaining to the encounter in Madhya Pradesh wherein 8 SIMI activists were killed, the Union Home Ministry today flayed the alleged attempts to politicise the issues concerning safety and security.

However, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said he would not dismiss the possibility that the police in Madhya Pradesh had “overdone” as video clips have surfaced perhaps raising questions on the encounter.

“First of all we should stop this habit of raising doubts and questioning the authorities and police. This is not a good culture,” Mr Rijiju told reporters. He lamented that the people “have developed a habit of raising unnecessary doubts” on the conduct of security personnel and police in India and should instead wait for the facts to unravel. The reactions from the Union Minister come close on the heels of severe attack by the Congress against the “encounter” carried out by Madhya Pradesh police against 8 undertrials.

To a question on the possibility that the so called police operation was only a fake encounter, Rijiju said, “I am not dismissing anything”. But, he cautioned that suspecting police merely based on video clippings would not be proper. “Merely on the basis of video clips and some papers, you cannot raise alarm bell like that.

Things will come out. We are not here to sit and pass judgement like that,” the minister said. In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who visited the house of the slain police head constable Ram Shankar Yadav, also lashed out at the political detractors.

“Some politicians have not said a single word on the sacrifice of a cop but are obsessed with the terrorists those were killed by police,” Mr Chouhan said. Senior Congress politicians including Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath – both from Madhya Pradesh and also leaders like Malikarjun Kharge have criticised the manner the police operation was carried out.