Reverence for soldiers overriding sentiment at PM’s event in MP capital

Agencies, Bhopal

Nothing could sum up the occasion better than the lines on the backdrop of the stage – ‘Shoorveer Sainik Ka Hai Yeh Samman, Desh Ko Jin Par Hai Abhiman (This is a tribute to brave soldiers, on whom the nation takes pride)’ A sea of humanity was present to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi address ex-servicemen during the ‘Shaurya Samman Sabha’.

Rendition of patriotic songs and chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Victory to Mother India)’ ahead of Mr Modi’s arrival charged the atmosphere. Noted Bollywood singer Roop Kumar Rathod crooned his popular patriotic number ‘Sandeshe aate hain’ on the occasion. ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ and ‘Salam India’ were among other songs rendered to arouse public emotions. National Cadet Corps members could be seen waving hands in patriotic fervour.

Crowd management was exceptional. It would have been out of place had it been otherwise for discipline is the Army’s hallmark. The public gathering was organised before the Prime Minister dedicated the ‘Shaurya Smarak’ built by the Madhya Pradesh Government in the state capital to honour those who laid their lives for the nation. When the Premier arrived on the stage, he was greeted with loud cheers by a roaring crowd.

In his speech, Mr Modi exhorted the crowd to venerate soldiers. He gave example of countries where people stand up and clap to honour on seeing warriors in uniform at airports and other public places. He called upon people to slowly bring a similar culture in the country. His speech had the desired effect. After the programme, public were seen clicking photographs with men in uniform. Speeches by the Premier and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister moistened many an eye among the audience.