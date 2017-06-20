Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Revenue Minister listens patients’ grievances at Katju and JP Hospital

June 20, 2017

Bhopal : Minister for Revenue, Science and Technology Uamashankar Gupta listened to the grievances of patients from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. and after 10.30 a.m. at Katju Hospital and J.P. Hospital respectively.

Gupta told the public representatives to visit the hospitals daily and help the patients. Gupta deliberated with Chief Medical and Health Officer about the re-construction of Katju Hospital. Moreover, he directed the officials to send the maternity assistance amount at the earliest to Smt. Laxmi Sahu and Smt. Varsha Gupta. Moreover, Gupta enquired health of Gopal, Harsh and other patients. Public representatives were present on the occasion.

