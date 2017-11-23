Revenue Minister distributes Pradhan Mantri Koushal Vikas Yojana’s certificates to trainees

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

House keeping training has been given to 300 women under the Recognition of Prior Learning programme of the Pradhan Mantri Skill Development scheme.

Minister for Revenue, Science and Technology Umashankar Gupta distributed certificates to the trainees today.

Gupta has informed that each trainee will get Rs. 500 also. He further mentioned that certificates are being given after the examination to the artisans who are involved in traditional professions like black smith, carpentry and masonry.

These certificates would help them obtaining loans from the banks easily. Gupta said that loan of Rs. 5 thousand to Rs. 50 thousand is given without any guarantee under the Mudra Bank Yojana.

Moreover, Revenue Minister Gupta informed that the farmers are required to pay only Rs. 90 thousand against a loan of Rs. One lakh. He mentioned that houses will be provided to the entire house less people in the state till 2022.

Employment arrangements have been made for all the employed persons. Floral Tribute to Virangana Jhalkari Bai Minister Gupta reached Guru Tegh Bahadur Complex and paid floral tribute to Virangana Jhalkari Bai. Local Public Representatives were present on the occasion.