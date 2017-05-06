Retired Pak soldier’s son nabbed by Army on LoC in Rajouri

Agencies, Jammu

The son of a retired Pakistani soldier was arrested by the Army on the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. “A patrol of the Indian Army along the Line of Control apprehended a 12 year old intruder from POK who had crossed over the Line of Control yesterday late evening in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri District,” defence spokesman here said.

He said that the boy named Ashfaq Ali Chauhan, son of a retired Baluch Regiment soldier, Hussain Malik, resident of Village Dunger Pel, Tehsil Samani of Bhimber District in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was found moving suspiciously near the line of Control. “On having been challenged by the patrol, the boy immediately surrendered,” said the spokesman.

He further added that it is suspected that the boy was sent by the terrorists in connivance with Pakistan Army to probe routes for infiltration across the Line of Control. The boy has been handed over to the Police by the Army for further investigations, Army added.