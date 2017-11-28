Tablighi Ijtema concludes with ‘dua’ seeking blessings for world peace

Chronicle Reporter, Bhopal

The Alami Tablighi Ijtima, the three-day religious congregation of Muslims from all over the world, concluded on Monday with ‘dua’ for peace and prosperity in the world.

Around 15 lakh people participated in the mass ‘dua’ organised on the concluding day. Earlier, before the “Dua” Maulana Saad Sahab in his religious discourse asked Muslims to repent from sins and seek Allah’s mercy.

He prayed to Allah to show the right path to Muslims and stop them from committing sins. He sought divine blessings for peace, progress and prosperity of Muslims. He entreated for universal brotherhood and regime of humanity.

He urged Muslims to lead an upright life. He stressed them to become messenger of peace so that humanity at large could benefit from them. He highlighted the importance of Namaz and emphasized the need to acquire Islamic teachings.

Maulana Sahab said mobile phone has become a need of modern times. But the truth is that its use for humanity is only 6 per cent, while 94 per cent use is for deceit. A righteous person should stay away from it or throw it into fire.

Saad Sahab urged the youngsters to respect the elders regardless of the religion to which they belong. He urged participants to behave politely with all and do not cause suffering to anyone.

Other religious clerics who delivered sermons before dua urged Muslims to lead a life as ordained by Allah and follow the five tenets of Islam in the true sense of the word. They asked Muslims to strike a perfect balance between materialism and spirituality while leading their lives.

About 450 Nikahs were performed on the second day after Asr prayers. It is to be mentioned that apart from all over India “Jamaats” (Groups of people) from 58 foreign countries viz. Iran, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Canada, USA, England, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey etc. participated in the “Ijtema”.