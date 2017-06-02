Religious leader booked for inciting people

Bhopal : Religious leader Mufti Maulana Abdul Razzak has been booked for criminal conspiracy and fomenting people’s sentiments. Earlier leaders of several organizations called on IG Intelligence Rajiv Tandon and submitted him a memorandum saying the religious leader distributed pamphlets and incited people.

Religious leader Mufti Abdul Razzak runs madarsa at Tarjume Wali Masjid and is also a functionary of Jamiat-e-Ulema. People were agitated after reading the pamphlets distributed by him that culminated into rioting and stone pelting. Several vehicles were burnt and police were forced to fire in air.

ADM GP Mali was injured in the stone pelting. A delegation including Hindu Utsav Samiti former president Om Mehta, Bhagwandas Sabnani, Pramod Nema, Dr Deepak Menta, Suryakant Gupta, Arvind Mittal, Subodh Jain and RSS leader Shahsi Bhai Seth called on IG Intelligence Tandon and also presented pamphlets as proof.

On the complaint of TI Anil Bajpai, police have registered cases under sections 153 and 120-B against the religious leader. Both these sections are non-bailable. No arrest has so far been made.