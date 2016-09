Agencies, New Delhi

Taking another swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi appearing in an advertisement for Reliance Jio, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today referred to RSS as ‘Reliance Swayamsewak Sangh’.

In a post on social networking site twitter, Mr Kejriwal said, ‘After PM modelled for Reliance, someone has said the RSS stands for ‘Reliance Swayamsewak Sangh’.’ Mr Kejriwal earlier also attacked the Prime Minister on the issue.