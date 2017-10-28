Reincarnation of Housefull on Diwali 2019

Housefull, one of the biggest and most consistently performing film franchise India, has just announced the period of Diwali 2019 as the release of its next installment. The Akshay Kumar led Housefull gang will be making a comeback with renewed vigor and there are reports of some major additions to the cast of the film.

Very interestingly the film’s fun this time will revolve around the theme of reincarnation. Houseful 4 will also mark the return of Sajid Khan in the directorial seat for the franchise.While it’s early to speculate on the names that would be added to the cast of the movie but sources suggest that they would add a lot of curiosity value to the already stellar cast of Housefull.

Diwali is undoubtedly the most fertile period for the big film franchises and family audiences are out there to have an entertaining time in the theaters. Housefull 4 on Diwali 2019 is a major good news for the film trade that is eagerly looking forward to a commercial upswing in future. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala confirms “Housefull is franchise of fun and 4th will be the biggest Housefull that we have made till now.

I am happy yo be back with Sajid Khan who directed the first two parts of the film. We have a funny thematic twist in the fourth part as the plot is that of reincarnation. We have big production plans for the movie and thats why we think that we would need all this time to make it the event film of 2019.”

Nadiadwala Grandson took to Twitter to announce the coming of the fourth installment on Diwali, across social media platforms.