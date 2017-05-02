Recital of National Song at Patel Park

Bhopal : Group recital of National Song ‘Vante Matram’ was held at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Park situated near Mantralaya. The first day of the month of May started with the recital of Vande Matram. Police band gave a melodious presentation on the occasion.

Minister for Revenue Umashankar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Home K.K. Singh, Principal Secretary General Administration Smt. Seema Sharma, Officers/Employees of Mantralaya beside offices situated in Satpura and Vindhyachal bhavan took part in the recital.