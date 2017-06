Agencies, Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has reconstituted the Overseeing Committee (OC) to include five members from two earlier to expedite resolution of stressed assets in the banking system.

The three new members of the OC are: MBN Rao , YM Deosthalee and S Raman. Mr Raman will join the OC on September 7.

So far, the committee had only two members ”Pradeep Kumar and Janki Ballabh. Kumar is the Chairman of the OC.