RBI launches the November 2017 Round of Consumer Confidence Survey

Agencies, Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today launched the November 2017 Round of Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) RBI has been regularly conducting Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS). The November 2017 round of the Survey is now being launched.

The survey seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic conditions, income, spending, prices, employment scenario etc. The survey is conducted regularly in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

From the September 2017 round, it has been extended to 7 more cities viz., Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram, on an experimental basis. The survey covers around 6,650 respondents across 13 cities.

The results of this survey provide useful information for monetary policy formulation. The Agency M/s Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai has been engaged to conduct the field work of this round of the survey on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India. For this purpose, the households will be approached by the agency and the selected households are requested to provide their response.

Other individuals who are not approached by the agency can also participate in this survey by providing their responses using the linked survey schedule (Forms-Survey). The filled in survey schedule may be e-mailed at [email protected]