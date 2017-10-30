Ravishankar has no locus standi in temple issue

Agencies, Lucknow

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar is probably angling for Nobel peace prize by trying to dabble in the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue. This was stated here by Ranjana Agnihotri, counsel for Ram Lalla Virajman organisation.

While alleging that Ravi Shankar was in touch with leaders of some Islamic countries over the issue, Ms Agnihotri said that the temple issue could only be resolved by the parties concerned and Ravishankar had no locus standi in this regard.

Ms Agnihotri clarified that nobody from her side had met Ravishankar and hinted that the spiritual guru’s interference in the matter had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community in India as well as overseas. She pointed out that Ravishankar was not even fully aware of the facts.

Zafaryab Jilani, counsel for Sunni Central Waqf Board on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, however, hinted that the stage of dialogue was long over and only the Supreme Court verdict would settle the matter. Members of the board were not ready for any sort of mediation, he stressed.

Jilani said that though one of the board members had met with Ravishankar in a programme, he denied that any proposal of mediation was discussed. Without disclosing the names, Ravishankar is reported to have said that he had met with parties related with Ayodhya Ram temple dispute, who gave positive signs for out-of-court settlement of matter.

Ravishankar is also reported to have said that both communities should come together to solve the issue.