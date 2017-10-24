Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Rathore, Sehwag greet Hockey India after being crowned champions of Hero Asia Cup

October 24, 2017 2:53 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Social networking site twitter greeted congratulatory messages from Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to former cricketer Virender Sehwag after Indian Hockey team beat Malaysia 2-1 in the finals on Sunday in Dhaka to clinch the coveted cup for the third time.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to twitter “WE ARE CHAMPIONS! Congrats @TheHockeyIndia for winning the #AsiaCup2017 title for the third time! May the victories keep coming!”

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag greeted in his own style “Congratulations Champions. Asia Cup Champions , hamara Hindustan. Wonderful effort to beat Malaysia 2-1.”

AIFF President Praful Patel tweeted “TheHockeyIndia Team has once again made us proud. Congratulations to the team & the support staff.

Phenomenal win,” Women’s Hockey Player Poonam Rani Malik also tweeted “Congratulations ! Indian Hockey Men team won Asia Cup.”

