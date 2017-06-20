Ram Nath Kovind- BJP Plays Dalit Card

Setting aside all guess and names the Bharatiya Janata Party Central Parliamentary Board on June 19 selected Mr Ram Nath Kovind, Governor of Bihar, to be the NDA nominee for the next President of India. It intimated its decision to all other political parties.

Actually Mr Kovind is a choice of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi and the Party President Mr Amit Shah and Parliamentary Board gave its approval. Mr Kovind assumed the office of the Bihar Governor on 8th August 2015 and still on the post. Mr Kovind aged 72 was birth on 1st October 1945 at the village Paraunkh in the district of Kanpur Dehat in Dalit Koli community.

From the early days he is associated with R.S.S. and active in politics. By profession is a lawyer who had practiced in High Court and Supreme Court and had been Central Government standing counsel in the Supreme Court. In political career had been twice member of Parliament- Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh from 1994 – 2000 and 2000 – 2006.

He had been President of the BJP Dalit Morcha and All India Koli Samaj. Mr Kovind was member of Indian Delegation to the U.N. General Assembly in 2003. He is a crusader for the rights and causes of weaker section of the society.

He had many offices on the party. During the last Lok Sabha Elections he was General Secretary of U.P. unit of the BJP and came in close contact with Amit Shah and both worked very closely. In that election the BJP won 73 out of total 80 seats in the U.P.

The BJP by nominating the low-profile nominee the party has played Dalit card with a bang. Mr Amit Shah expressed the hope that opposition parties would support Mr Kovind’s candidature. He said Mr Kovind had rises from a humble back ground and know hard his life.

It there is contest the polling for the President will be held on July 17. The 5-year term of Mr Pranab Mukharjee will end on July 24 and the new President will takeover on July 25. In August the term of Vice President Mr Hamid Ansari will come to an end. Election to new vice president will be held in August.