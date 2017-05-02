Rally taken out on May Day

Bhopal : A joint rally of various labour organizations of the city was taken out from Dak Bhavan Square on the occasion of May Day. The rally was addressed by AITUC state general secretary Roopsingh Chauhan, CITU’s additional state general secretary AT Padmnabhan and other employee leaders.

The speakers said the present BJP-NDA government has been pursuing anti-people, anti-worker economic policies like its predecessors. The FDI in insurance, railway and defense sectors and the acquisition of farmers’ land to be given away to corporate are the instances of the dictatorial attitude of BJP government.

The speakers said the labour laws are being amended to crush the workers. The rally was led by bank employee leader JP Dubey, Gunshekharan, insurance’s Sarwar Ansari, Mukesh Bhadoria, centrsal employee leader TKR Pillai, BSNL’s RK Totre, HS Thakur, AITUC’s Ramharsh Patel, Shailendra Shaili, CITU’s Hanumant Lal, Sadhna Pradhan and others. Large number of employees and workers participated in the rally.