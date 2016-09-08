Rajnath Singh to lay foundation stone for Lucknow outer ring road on Sep 16

Agencies, Lucknow

Union Home minister and local MP Rajnath Singh would be laying the foundation stone for the much awaited Lucknow outer ring road here on September 16. The foundation stone would be laid at the Jhulelal Park, NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) official here today said while adding that this road will not only become the lifeline of Lucknow but will help in the decongestion of the traffic within the city in a major way.

A teaser to publicize the outer ring road foundation laying ceremony at the BJP office terms the road as ‘Samriddhi ka Highway’. The ceremony would be held at Jhulelal Park in Lucknow amid fanfare as both city and district units have been asked to bring around 40,000 people to the event. Union Surface Transport minister Nitik Gadkari along with other senior BJP leaders would participate in the function. In June 2015, Rajnath Singh had announced that the Centre had given clearance to the project.

Gadkari had said it would get completed in 30 months of construction. Officials said that the road would be built at a cost of Rs 5205.15 crore with the civil cost estimated at Rs 2510.6 crore. The 105 km long road will have two river overbridges, four major bridges, 42 minor bridges, eight flyovers,two interchanges, 26 vehicular underpasses, 12 foot overbridges , two truck lay byes and 28 bus bays. The road will start from Faizabad road and will end there too and will have a 13-kilometre-long stretch which will be built by the PWD from Faizabad to Sultanpur. The four-lane concrete pavement will have a two-lane service road on either side.

The road in keeping with the Indian Road Congress rules will have avenue and median plantations. NHAI officials said that the Outer Ring Road would be the lifeline of Lucknow. “It will not only remove traffic congestion in the city and help in keeping the environment clean but it will also help in bringing about socio-economic development,” they claimed.

Giving the details of the road, the Project Officer, P Siva Sankar, said that it would be built in three packages. He said that nearly 500 hectares of land would be required for the road which was a green field alignment. “The road which almost circles the outer part of the city has an alignment which follows the Master Plan of 2021 and 2031 for the development of the city.

He said that in the first package the road would be built from Sitapur road to Faizabad road which is a 30 km-long stretch. “Tenders for the construction are in the process of being floated and the mobilisation will take another three months for the on-ground construction to begin.

The other packages will also be taken simultaneously and the project is likely to be completed in another two years,” he said. Regarding land acquisition, he said that it was an advanced process. “There notifications have to be issued in this regard which include the declaration of the competent authority by the state which has already been issued, declaration of the area to be acquired which is under the consideration of the Minister of Road Transport and Highway and the declaration of the ownership of the farmers which was likely to be completed in the next three weeks and has to be sent to the ministry from the field level.