Rajnath Singh takes stock of situation in Valley after killing of 7 Pak rangers

Agencies, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today called on National Security Guard DG KK Sharma and took a stock of situation in Kashmir after yesterday’s cross firing incident in which seven Pakistani rangers and a terrorist were gunned down.

Yesterday morning at 0935 hrs at Hit Nagar sector in Kashmir, Pakistani rangers violated cease fire injuring one Border Security Force(BSF) jawab critically.

In retaliation, BSF launched an aggressive offensive killing seven rangers and a terrorist. Meanwhile, MoS for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said that clear directions have been given to BSF and other paramilitary forces to retaliate any type of infiltration or violation of cease fire.

“We have given clear directions to BSF and other paramilitary forces to retaliate in case of violation of cease fire or infiltration,” said Mr Ahir. According to sources, after the yesterday’s incident, additional force has been deployed on borders. Night patrolling has been intensified. BSF, along with the Army, have been continuing combing the entire area.