Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
3:53 pm - Friday September 30, 2016

Rajnath Singh calls high level meeting on security in Metros post surgical strikes

September 30, 2016 2:38 pm

rajnath

Agencies, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today called an emergency meeting of high level officials here to review the security in Delhi and Mumbai post the surgical strikes.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, IB, RAW chief, Army chief and DGMO would be present in the meeting.

The meeting was called after an intelligence input that Pakistan backed terrorist outfits might target Delhi and Mumbai after the surgical operation carried out by Indian Army across Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

 

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Rajnath Singh calls high level meeting on security in Metros post surgical strikes Rajnath Singh calls high level meeting on security in Metros post surgical strikes
Bangladesh also pulls out of SAARC summit Bangladesh also pulls out of SAARC summit
Indus water treaty : PM tells Pakistan blood & water cannot flow together Indus water treaty : PM tells Pakistan blood & water cannot flow together
Develop easy to use technologies : PM to CSIR scientists Develop easy to use technologies : PM to CSIR scientists