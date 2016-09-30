Rajnath Singh calls high level meeting on security in Metros post surgical strikes

Agencies, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today called an emergency meeting of high level officials here to review the security in Delhi and Mumbai post the surgical strikes.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, IB, RAW chief, Army chief and DGMO would be present in the meeting.

The meeting was called after an intelligence input that Pakistan backed terrorist outfits might target Delhi and Mumbai after the surgical operation carried out by Indian Army across Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.