Rajnath Singh calls for faster implementation of border infrastructure projects

Agencies, New Delhi

As part of a security review, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today chaired a meeting in Rajasthan of Chief Ministers and Home Ministers of four states sharing international borders with Pakistan. These borders, it was decided, will be sealed at the earliest. Chief Ministers and Home Ministers of Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir assured full cooperation during the meeting held at Jaisalmer.

While seeking active participation of the States to secure the International Border with Pakistan by erecting physical and non- physical barriers, Mr Rajnath Singh instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Border Security Force and participating States to speed up implementation of infrastructure projects, effective monitoring, intelligence sharing and inter-agency cooperation in view of the prevailing security scenario in the country.

MHA made a presentation in which the participants deliberated all the issues and gave their valuable suggestions. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje raised issues regarding police modernisation and demanded an Integrated Check Post be established at Munnabao.

Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal, drew attention to the problems of farmers having land across the border and the problems created by the smuggling of arms and drugs from Pakistan. The MoS for Home Affairs, Gujarat, Pradeep Sinh B. Jadeja said that in the marshy areas of the Rann of Kutch, where fencing was not possible, there was a need to improve the construction of roads and use of technology for surveillance.