Rajnath draws the line

Agencies, Chandigarh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said here today that all borders of India with Pakistan would be sealed by December 2018. Referring to the report submitted by former Home Secretary Madhukar Gupta, the Minister said that India’s development depended upon its core strength and competence but certain forces did not want to see it progress.

So it was necessary to seal all the borders to thwart forces who wanted to destroy internal peace and economy of India . Addressing the Regional Editors Conference in Chandigarh, Mr Rajnath Singh said that India shared a 15106.7 km land boundary and 7517 km coastline with Pakistan. India, he said, was at present among the top ten economies. If this trend continues India would be among top three economies in the world.

Mr Rajnath Singh said the Union Government has decided to completely seal the International Border (IB) with Pakistan by physical/non-physical barriers by December, 2018. About 181.85 km stretch where construction of physical barrier is not feasible due to geographic constraints including riverine, low-lying, creek, marshy areas.

BSF is testing available technologies through pilot projects in Jammu, Punjab and Gujarat. Mr Rajnath Singh said border security is a very sensitive issue and India is engaging all the neighbours, except Pakistan, diplomatically to ensure peace on the borders.