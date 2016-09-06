Rajnath briefs PM on Kashmir

Agencies, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from his visit of Vietnam and China last night, and briefed him about the outcome of the all-party delegation he led to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Singh also apprised him about the law and order situation in the valley which has been witnessing violent unrest ever since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. The delegation ended its two-day visit to the state yesterday without any breakthrough, though Mr Singh said they had very good interaction with individuals and groups.

He was, however, very much disappointed over the attitude of Hurriyat leaders who refused to meet some MPs who had literally knocked on their doors. He said their attitude was against democracy, humanity and ‘’Kashmiriyat’’(Kashmiri ethos). Mr Singh’s delegation consisted of 26 MPs from 20 parties, and it stayed overnight in Srinagar and for a few hours in Jammu before returning to the capital yesterday.