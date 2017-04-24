Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Newton’ wins Jury Prize for Best Film at Hong Kong International Film Fest

After winning accolades at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, the Rajkummar Rao-starrer’ ‘Newton has won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Taking to Twitter to share the news about the win, the actor said, “after Berlinale win, another feather in Newton’s cap.

Won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

” The festival, which started on April 11, will go on till April 25.

The film had its world premiere at Berlinale, and won the Art Cinema award for the Forum section there.

The film also went to 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival.

Also starring Anjali Patel, “Newton”, a political black comedy, revolves around a clerk placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh.

The film is produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, company best known for bankrolling critically-acclaimed projects such as “Masaan“, “Ankhon Dekhi” and “Umrika.