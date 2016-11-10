Rajkot Test: England reach 450/6 at lunch on Day 2

Agencies, Rajkot

After resuming day 2 on the overnight score of 311/4, England added another 139 runs on board to reach 450 runs losing two wickets against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium here this morning.

Just as the day started, unbeaten batsman Moen Ali slammed the fourth ton of his career and the first against India in the very first over of the second day.

However, the southpaw misjudged a swinging delivery from pacer Mohammed Shami which dislodged his bells.

Ali hit 117 runs off 213 deliveries which included 13 boundaries.

Overnight batsman Ben Stokes was then joined by Jonny Bairstow and the duo added a massive 99 runs for the fifth wicket, which took their side to 442, before Shami striked again to dismiss Bairstow (46).

Stokes (84) is unbeaten at the crease alongwith Chris Woakes (4).

For India, only Shami could manage to get the breakthroughs after scalping two wickets while the other Indian bowlers were seen struggling for wickets.