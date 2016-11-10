Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:01 pm - Thursday November 10, 2016

Rajkot Test: England reach 450/6 at lunch on Day 2

November 10, 2016 12:59 pm

spo1

Agencies, Rajkot

After resuming day 2 on the overnight score of 311/4, England added another 139 runs on board to reach 450 runs losing two wickets against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium here this morning.

Just as the day started, unbeaten batsman Moen Ali slammed the fourth ton of his career and the first against India in the very first over of the second day.

However, the southpaw misjudged a swinging delivery from pacer Mohammed Shami which dislodged his bells.

Ali hit 117 runs off 213 deliveries which included 13 boundaries.
Overnight batsman Ben Stokes was then joined by Jonny Bairstow and the duo added a massive 99 runs for the fifth wicket, which took their side to 442, before Shami striked again to dismiss Bairstow (46).

Stokes (84) is unbeaten at the crease alongwith Chris Woakes (4).
For India, only Shami could manage to get the breakthroughs after scalping two wickets while the other Indian bowlers were seen struggling for wickets.

Posted in: Sports

You might like:

Rajkot Test: England reach 450/6 at lunch on Day 2 Rajkot Test: England reach 450/6 at lunch on Day 2
All roads in capital lead to banks as people rush to change, deposit old notes post-demonetisation All roads in capital lead to banks as people rush to change, deposit old notes post-demonetisation
Trump likely to reward loyalty with top appointments Trump likely to reward loyalty with top appointments
SC to hear plea against demonetisation of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes on Tuesday SC to hear plea against demonetisation of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes on Tuesday