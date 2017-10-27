Raj Thackeray criticises PM Modi, says he lost popularity in Gujarat

Agencies, Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost his popularity in Gujarat, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said on Thursday. Speaking during Aaj Tak Manthan, Mr Thackeray said the Prime Minister should behave like a PM and not Gujarat CM.

Mr Modi should live up to the huge mandate given to him by the people. On extradition of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, he had said Dawood wanted to return to India owing to his poor health.

If the gangster is extradited, then Mr Modi can claim that no other PM but only he could achieve the feat and he will further use this for election campaigning. On Gujarat issue, Mr Thackeray said a wrong picture of Gujarat has been presented actually.

Maharashtra is much ahead of Gujarat in terms of industrial progress. “How often will you lie? Everything is out on social media.” The MNS chief also blamed that nobody had seen a prime minister who is doing extensive rallies ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Recent row over Taj Mahal was because the BJP did not have any real progress to present before the election. Talking about bullet train, Mr Thackeray said there was a need to fix the railway system first. Only Rs 1 lakh crore is needed to improve the railways. The bullet train can be good for long distance.

But there is no need for it in Mumbai. The MNS chief also slammed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying his speech is not in good taste. BJP used social media to win over people and reach to them. Now when things have changed people are writing against them. Criminal cases are being filed against them.

Mr Modi is not the country. If we oppose PM Modi decision, it does not mean we are opposing country,” he added.