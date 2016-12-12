Rains, squally winds pound Chennai, Northern districts, ‘Vardah’ to cross coast

Agencies, Chennai

Torrential rains, accompanied by squally winds, with speed touching close to 80 km per hour pounded North Tamil Nadu coast, as the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Vardah’ over the westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved very close to Chennai and was expected to cross the North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra coasts between 1400 hrs and 1700 hrs.

Met office sources said the very severe cyclonic storm, which was earlier expected to weaken considerably, might not see its intensity going down when it makes landfall near Chennai later today.

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vardah, which is currently, a very severe cyclonic storm, will weaken, but only to a severe cyclonic storm. It now lay centered about 50 km east-northeast of Chennai. By the time it makes a landfall, its wind speed was expected to be 100-110 kmph with winds gusting up to 120 kmph.

Heavy to very heavy rains would occur in the North Coastal districts at the time of the very severe cyclone crossing the coast. The wind speed during a very severe cyclonic storm is 120 to 130 kmph. In a severe cyclonic storm the wind speed is somewhere between 110 to 80 kmph.