Railway Board to be downsized, 90 officials to be sent back to various zones

Agencies, New Delhi

In a drastic measure aimed at enhancing efficiency, the Railway Ministry has decided to downsize the Railway Board and shift 90 of its officials to the field in different zones.

Disclosing this Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told a press conference here on Wednesday that 90 positions have been identified which have been there for the last 30 to 40 years and these would be sent back to various zones.

The role of the Railway Board will be that of supervisory, the Minister added. He said the railways would also be restructuring its various departments by merging them so that ideas could be bonded which would benefit the organisation.

Mr Goyal said he had also directed the Railway Board to empower General Managers (GM), Divisional Railway Managers (DRM) and field officials to fast track decision making, execution and overall working of the railways.

In this regard, substantial financial and administrative powers covering a wide spectrum of working have been delegated to them. GMs have been given full powers to sanction out of turn safety related works without any ceiling, within the financial limit set by the Finance Ministry.

He said, the delegation is comprehensive and will cover commercial, engineering works, track maintenance, mechanical, financial, establishment, procurement and medical matters and improve safety, speed and service of the Railways.

They can now sanction two-wheelers for all RPF chowki in-charges to improve their mobility and response for better safety and security. DRMs have been given powers to re-engage retired railway employees up to 62 years of age against vacancies.

To improve stations and passenger interfaces, DRMs can sanction amenities and works such as waiting halls, platform shelter, lifts or escalators, digital chart displays, illumination, upto Rs 2.5 cr per case.

Station Directors of big stations have been now given the powers of the Branch Officers in the divisions to enable them to take decisions for smooth operations. Besides, instructions have also been issued to post young and dynamic officers as Station Directors at 75 important stations.

To improve technology adoption at the operational level while enhancing efficiency, Mr Goyal said, GMs have been given powers for software development up to Rs 2.5 cr per case and DRMs up to Rs 10 lakh per case.

Departments have also been empowered for procurement through Government E-Marketplace (GeM) directly up to Rs 25,000 per case with a ceiling of Rs 10 lakh per department in the zone.

Meanwhile, the Rail Development Authority (RDA) has also issued notification for filling of various posts of Chairman, Member (Traffic), Member (PPP) and Member (Efficiency, Standards & Benchmarking). The last date for receiving of application is November 10.