Rahul, senior Cong leaders arrested in Neemuch

Agencies, Bhopal

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders who were trying to defy curfew and make in their way into Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur District were today arrested in Neemuch District’s Nayagaon. Besides Mr Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh, ex-Union minister Kamal Nath, the party’s state chief Arun Yadav and Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh were among those arrested.

Janata Dal (United) President Sharad Yadav was also present. Earlier, the Congress scion arrived at Nayagaon on a motorcycle. He was detained on entering Madhya Pradesh as prohibitory orders are in force. Later, the district administration announced his arrest for trying to disrupt peace. Meanwhile, overall situation in western Madhya Pradesh remained in control today barring stray incidents of violence.