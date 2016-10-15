Rahul Sandesh Yatra launched in UP

Agencies, Lucknow

Concerned over the recent survey predicting a “poor” fourth position for the Congress with only 8 to 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the party’s central leadership has gone on an overdrive with launch of Rahul Sandesh Yatra in the state from today to get a detailed “impact assessment” of Rahul Gandhi’s 26-day ‘kisan yatra’ in the state.

Party president Raj Babbar said here today that the ‘yatra’ will cover almost all the districts in just 13 days to end on October 27. “We will assess the impact of the Rahul Gandhi’s yatra and will also further expand reach and contact with the farmers by filling up Mang patras through which they will demand waiver of their loans, half cut of their electricity bills and hike in the MSP,” he said.

However, Mr Babbar says the survey by the television channel was conducted before the Congress vice -president’s visit and hence has not captured the real mood. “We know where we are and understand that there is still a long way to go but today people are talking about the Congress,” he said. Party sources said poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s team has asked district unit heads to hire people to carry out an impartial assessment of Congress vice president’s visit.

The outcome of the assessment report may be used to decide the party’s future strategy in the state. Mr Gandhi’s 13-day Sandesh Yatra from today, which is expected to cover each panchayat all districts of the state, would be on the lines of the earlier Kisan Yatra aimed at achieving micro-level outreach mobilisation for the campaign. “Mr Gandhi’s kisan yatra created substantial enthusiasm among people.

Now we want to further expand that enthusiasm into a support base by reaching out to people at the level of smallest panchayats,” said UP Congress vice-president and media committee chairperson Satyadeo Tripathi here today.