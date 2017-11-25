Rahul raises Rafale bogey against PM Modi yet again

Ahmedabad,

Keeping up his momentum against Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday raised three questions vis-a-vis Rafale aircraft deal and questioned the Prime Minister whether he intervened to give the contract to someone “known to him”.

“I have three questions for PM Modi on Rafele. Did he or did he not increase the price of Rafale aircraft? Why did he take away the contract from the designated company and gave it to a company known to him? And did he follow the due procedure of following the deal through the Cabinet?” Mr Gandhi said addressing an election rally at Dahegam in Gandhinagar district.

Apparently Mr Gandhi is keen to keep the Rafale deal with France alive in the election season in order to highlight corruption charge against the ruling dispensation.

In course of his campaign during last few weeks, the Congress vice-president has raised corruption bogey and number of times mocked at PM Modi by repeating his comment “Na khata hoo, Na khane deta hoon”.

However with reference to Rafale deal, the government sources have claimed that contrary to Congress allegations, the Modi government could actually save Rs 12,600 crore in Rafale fighter jet deal.

The savings in procurement of 36 aircraft include the cost of acquisition of aircraft in flyway condition (EUR 350 million) as well as for weapons, maintenance and training (EUR 1300 million).The Congress has alleged that the costs for acquiring the Rafale fighter jet have risen under the NDA government.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa has however told mediapersons in Punjab “It is not overpricing… We have negotiated for 36 French fighter aircraft Rafale (at a price) lower than that in the contract. The government has negotiated a very good deal”.