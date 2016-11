Agencies, New Delhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today met people outside ATMs in several areas of the National Capital to share their problems.

Mr Gandhi, who visited the ATMs in Anand Parbat, Zakira, Inderlok and Jahangirpuri areas, talked to people about problems faced due to demonetisation.

The Congress vice-president has accused Mr Modi of creating economic chaos in the country through his decision to ban old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.