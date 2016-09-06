Rahul launches 25000 km-long Kisan yatra from UP’s Deoria

Agencies, Deoria

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today launched the ‘Deoria-Delhi Kisan yatra’ to reinvigorate the party in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh He interacted with five family members of Panchlari village under Rudrapur Assembly segment.

After launching the yatra from Deoria, during his one-hour door-to-door campaign, Mr Gandhi along with AICC general secretary and in- charge of UP Gulam Nabi Azad and local Congress MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh, assured the families to waive their agriculture loan, besides giving them other facilities financially, if the party (Congress) comes to power in the state after 27 years of exile.

There was resentment among a section of the people when Mr Gandhi did not meet them or visited their residences. A Dalit group of women even raised slogans against the leader when he did not interact with them. The Congress vice-president visited the house of Hansnath Singh in Panchlari village, where the Congress leaders discussed about their problems.