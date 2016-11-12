Rahul joins queue at ATM; slams govt for inconvenience to common man

Agencies, New Delhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today joined the queue at the Parliament Street SBI Branch ATM where people were waiting for their turns for long hours to draw money on the second day of opening of banking services post-demonetisation of currency notes of high denomination.

Mr Gandhi, who refused the offer to draw money out of turn, said he would prefer to wait in the line like the common people who were there. “As poor people are facing difficulty in banks and ATMs, I have also come to stand in line with them to exchange Rs 4000,” Mr Gandhi said when asked by reporters.

“You can see there is not a single suited booted person in the line. Only common man is here and the Government should not run only for 15 to 20 people,” he said. People have been queuing up before the banks and ATMs since early morning but there was no end to the serpentine queues even towards the day’s end.

The rush to deposit old notes or draw new ones was triggered by Tuesday night’s decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as part of an unprecedented measure to curb black money.