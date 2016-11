Agencies, Thane

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Bhiwandi court today. A defamation case was filed against him for his alleged remarks on RSS’ alleged involvement in Mahatma Gandhi’s murder.

He was granted bail on a personal surety and the next date of hearing is January 28. A case was filed against Mr Gandhi, by a local RSS functionary Rajesh Kunte, claiming that Rahul had blamed the organisation for killing Mahatma Gandhi, during a rally on March 6, 2014.