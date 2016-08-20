Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Rahul Gandhi distributes vehicles to needy on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary

August 20, 2016 3:45 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today distributed vehicles to the needy on the birth anniversary of his father and former prime minister late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Mr Gandhi distributed the vehicles to the poor at the Access to Opportunities, Vehicle Distribution Programme at the Rajiv Gandhi foundation here and interacted with the recipients of the vehicles. On every birth anniversary of the late leader, the foundation organises a function and vehicles are distributed to the needy.

