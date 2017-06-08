Rahul detained at Rajasthan-MP border on way to Mandsaur

Agencies, Neemuch

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who left for Mandsaur this morning to meet the family members of those killed after MP police fired shots at them during a protest, was, however, detained at the Neemuch border en route to the district. Mr Gandhi, who rode pillion on a motorcycle from the Dabok airport in Rajasthan to reach the district, was stopped by the security personnel on the border. Later, he was detained by the security personnel as he defied police barricades of Mandsaur. Congress leader Sachin Pilot was also detained along with Mr Gandhi. Party sources here said senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath and senior JD-U leader Sharad Yadav were stopped by the MP police from entering Neemuch. They said Mr Gandhi reached Udaipur from Delhi in a chartered plane, and thereafter left for Madhya Pradesh by road. As he made his way to the epicentre of the farmers’ protest, the local police in Madhya Pradesh made it clear that he will not be allowed to enter the district. Earlier, in a tweet, Mr Gandhi said,’Rajasthan & MP governments are doing their best to prevent me from entering MP & meeting the families of the farmers killed in Mandsaur.’ In a tweet last night, he said,’Will be in Mandsaur tomorrow to meet the families of farmers who lost their lives in the police firing yesterday.” On Tuesday, Mr Gandhi, in a series of tweets had condemned the incident of police firing on protesting farmers in Mandsaur. He had said the Government was on war with farmers. The local police in Madhya Pradesh has, however, made it clear that the Congress vice-president will not be allowed to enter the district. Five people were killed on Tuesday as the farmers’ agitation turned violent in Mandsaur, forcing the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area. Mandsaur has been on the boil since the farmers’ agitation in the district turned violent.