Rahul becomes first Nehru-Gandhi family member to visit Ayodhya after 1992 demolition

Agencies, Ayodhya

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today visited the famous Hanumangarhi temple in the holy city before launching his Deoria to Delhi Kisan Yatra on the fourth day of his 2500 kms long journey to revive the party before the coming 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. With this visit Mr Gandhi becomes the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to visit Ayodhya since 1992 Babri demolition.

Wearing all white, Mr Gandhi entered the Hanumangarhi temple from back door amid tight security cover as all the devotees were banned during his visit. Mahant of Hanumangarhi temple, Gyan Das, led the Congress vice- president inside the temple and later he recited the hyms during the puja. Later, Mr Gandhi was presented with a saffron cloth which was put on his neck.

During the visit, Mr Rahul and the Mahant had a one-to-one talks in a close door probable about UP politics. The Mahant saint opposed to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, is very close to Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav and was making effort for an amicable solution to the vexed Ayodhya dispute. Even though, the officials had also made elaborate security at the dispute site at the makeshift temple of Ram Lalla, but the Congress leaders did not go there.

The entire shops and other business establishment were closed till the Congress leader returned back to circuit house to start his yatra towards Ambedkarnagar. Mr Gandhi, however, by visiting Hanumangarhi temple continued the traditions put on by his predecessors.

In the year 1990, Rajeev Gandhi had visited Ayodhya but despite his strong desire, he had failed to visit Hanuman Garhi temple. Unfortunately he was assassinated next year on May 21, 1991. Mr Gandhi on the fourth day of his yatra today, will also offer chaddar at the holy Kichaucha Shariff dargah in Ambedkarnagar district this evening.