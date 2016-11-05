Rahul attacks Modi over OROP, says PM should stop lying

Agencies, New Delhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over One Rank One Pension issue saying the latter should stop ‘lying’ and work to implement the scheme. “Modiji you should stop lying that OROP has been implemented.

If it was so, then why the ex-servicemen have been sitting at Jantar Mantar for 509 days over the issue,” Mr Gandhi told reporters here after meeting the veterans at the party headquarters. The Congress vice-president said the ex-servicemen, during the meeting, told him if the Centre tells them that they can’t do anything, nobody will have an issue. He said the ex-serviceman claimed, “What Modiji is calling OROP, is only pension enhancement scheme.”

According to the veterans, OROP is not a money matter, it’s about respect and justice, Mr Gandhi said. “Can’t understand what’s happening in the country, no respect for farmers and ex-servicemen,” the Congress leaders told reporters. Mr Gandhi also attacked the Prime Minister saying the government has one lakh ten thousand crores for the industrial houses but has no money for the soldiers and farmers.

He reiterated his demand that the Centre apologise to the family of the deceased veteran Subedar Ram Kishan Grewal for the inhuman treatment by the police. “While his body was in the hospital for post-mortem, the kin were detained for hours for no reason,” Mr Gandhi said. Earlier, former Defence Minister and Congress leader AK Antony also spoke to media accusing the Modi Government of cheating the soldiers.