Qura opens world class Diagnostic and Research Centre in Bhopal

Bhopal : Bhopal will now have a world class diagnostic and research facilities with Qura Diagnostics and Research Centre opening its first diagnostic suite in Bhopal. The Centre was inaugurated on Sunday, 18th June by Mr. Alok Sharma, the Mayor of Bhopal.

Qura Research and Diagnostic Centre has many first to its credit like first and only First and only radiologist in Bhopal with a fellowship certificate in fetal imaging till date, Pregnancy – related imaging and interventions like amniocentesis & fetal reduction of chorionic villi sampling, General and Genetic Counseling; a service first-of-its-kind at Qura as well as collaboration with world- class antenatal pathology lab PERKIN ELMER( an internationally acclaimed heathcare platform of USA). Bestowed with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and machines, Qura Research and Diagnostic Centre will be backed by well qualified and well known doctors and supporting staff.

Mr. Alok Sharma showed keen interest and appreciation of the vision, infrastructure and facilities at Qura Research ad Diagnostic Centre. He said he was happy that such a world class institution is opening its first diagnostic suite in Bhopal.

“We are very proud to have envisioned and launching Qura Research and Diagnostic Centre in Bhopal” said the Managing Partners of Qura, Dr. Abhishek Dwivedi and Dr. Somya Dwivedi, who are well trained practicing doctors of repute. “We knew that Qura Center would be tremendously important to patients and families not only from Bhopal but entire Madhya Pradesh and we could not be more pleased to offer our state-of-the-art diagnostic services.

Everyone deserves to have the best healthcare services and we want to provide that using our compassionate care with the advanced technology”, added Dr. Somya and Dr.Abhishek Dwivedi. Various services offered by Qura Research and Diagnostic Centre are Qura Radiology, Qura Fetal Medicine, Qura Pathology, Qura Anetental Lab, Qura Physiotherapy, Qura Polyclinics, Qura Pharmacy and Qura Genetic Counselling amongst others.