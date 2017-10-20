Quality Infrastructure will not affect traditional ethos of Kedarnath : PM

Agencies, Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the government is building quality infrastructure in Kedarnath and asserted that these will not affect the traditional ethos of the holy land.

Addressing a public gathering here, Mr Modi also stressed that no environment laws would be flouted while developing Kedarnath. The PM added that through development “We want to show how an ideal ‘Tirth Kshetra’ should be”.

Stating that service to nation is service of god, the Prime Minister said, “From this holy land of Kedarnath, I seek the blessings of Bhole Baba and pledge to devote myself fully to realising the dream of a developed India by the time we mark 75 years of freedom in 2022”.

Earlier, the Prime Minister laid foundation stones for several reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri. Mr Modi’s visit comes a day before the closing of the portals of the shrine ahead of winters. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Governor KK Paul welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.

This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the shrine. Earlier, he had visited the shrine on May 3 when its gates had been reopened after the winter break.

The PM also called upon the people of the country to visit the Himalayas which have so much to offer – for spiritual pursuits, for the nature lover, for those interested in adventure and water sports. The PM also conveyed his greetings to Gujaratis on the start of a Nutan Varsh (New Year).