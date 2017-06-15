Qatar win over South Korea gives relief to World Cup 2022 hosts

Agencies, Doha

World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar beat South Korea 3-2 to keep alive their slim hopes of reaching next year’s finals in Russia as they bid to avoid becoming the first host nation to have never before qualified for the tournament.

Yesterday the victory also gave a temporary reprieve to fans in a country in crisis mode, isolated by its Gulf neighbours severing diplomatic, trade and transport ties. Players wearing Qatar’s maroon shorts looked relieved at the final whistle to have secured a thrilling victory on a hot night in Doha’s Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, only their second win in eight qualifying matches for Russia 2018.

Doha will stage the 2022 World Cup, but its winning bid in 2010 has caused controversy amid accusations of corruption during the bidding process and the mistreatment of migrant workers building Qatar’s stadiums and facilities. Qatar has always denied the allegations. Fans wore t-shirts supporting Emir Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, with the same images of the ruler’s face that people have plastered on cars in expressions of nationalism in the face of the Saudi-led isolation of its smaller neighbour.

“It was a good match, and great for the nation,” one Qatari supporter said. The Qataris have seven points and cannot finish in the top two spots in Group A that guarantee an automatic berth in Russia. Leaders Iran qualified for the finals on Monday, while South Korea are second on 13 points ahead of Uzbekistan with 12. Qatar still have a faint chance of finishing in third spot to secure a place in a series of playoffs but pundits say that is unlikely and have criticised the team’s form. VERY DEMORALISING “Qatar desperately wanted to qualify for a World Cup before they hosted it. Qatar wanted to prove they were capable.