3:27 pm - Tuesday November 28, 2017

Pvt college elections fail to enthuse students

November 28, 2017 2:50 pm

Chronicle Reporter, Bhopal

Girl students got greater representation in elections in private colleges of Madhya Pradesh for students’ councils. The elections were held on Monday amidst reports of minor clashes and tension between students’ groups.

There was no enthusiasm among students about the polls in private colleges compared to polls in government colleges conducted earlier. Later in the evening with advent of results both Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) claimed victory in most of the colleges.

At IPER College in the state capital some students clashed after which cops from Misrod police station took them in custody. Students said that there were differences over voting that led to the clash but police said that it was a case of old enmity.

According to the NSUI spokesperson, NSUI’s Akash Patidar won the president’s post while Savita Vishwakarma won as secretary of the students’ council. They also claimed that NSUI won all four council seats in Takshashila College. Swati Shukla of NSUI won president’s post at Scope College.

